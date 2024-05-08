Tennessee Titans Waive Defensive Lineman Shakel Brown

May 7, 2024 – The Titans on Tuesday waived defensive lineman Shakel Brown.

Brown, who spent all of last season on Injured Reserve after being injured in the team’s August preseason game vs the Bears, was signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent last May.

In recent weeks, he’d been taking part in the team’s offseason program.

Brown appeared in 29 games with five starts over three seasons at Troy (2020-22), where he tallied 58 career tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He also attended Itawamba Community College prior to Troy and Highlands Community College as a freshman.

On Monday, the Titans added defensive lineman Marlon Davidson back to the roster.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

