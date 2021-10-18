Tennessee State Museum to Host Haunted Museum Storytelling Festival

The Tennessee State Museum’s popular and long-running Haunted Museum Storytelling Festival will return to the confines of the Museum, 1000 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208 on Saturday, October 23, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The festival was presented virtually last year.

A free event, the Haunted Museum Storytelling Festival brings together some of the state’s finest storytellers to deliver chilling ghost stories from Tennessee’s past for all ages. Guests can also enjoy snacks, crafts-on-the go, demonstrations of the Museum’s 18th Century printing press, and games on the lawn. There will also be performances by the Nashville Puppet Truck, who will be onsite to present The Ordeal of Dr. Trifulgus, an adaptation of author Jules Verne’s short story that tells the dark tale of a bitter old doctor who learns a valuable lesson. Recommended for ages eight and up. This show is recommended for ages 8-and-up.

Visitors to the Museum can also partake in a special Haunted Museum-themed Scavenger Hunt.

Social distancing and masks are encouraged.

Visit https://tnmuseum.org/calendar-of-events/event/2201741?wpnd_cid=aa1ea296aff484df for more information.