Nominations for Franklin Tomorrow Volunteer Awards Extended

The deadline for nominations from the community or individuals for 15th annual Franklin Tomorrow Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards has been extended until Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The awards will be presented November 16th during an event at Rolling Hills Community Church. Through these awards, Franklin Tomorrow hopes to show what can happen when volunteers come together to make an impact on our community.

“There are a variety of awards which can honor acts of volunteerism both big and small,” said Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate. The public will be invited to attend the event, which will be held at Rolling Hills Community Church, starting at 6 p.m.

Nominations are being accepted online this year, making the process much simpler. For the full nomination packet and information, visit https://franklintomorrow.org/event/15th-annual-exemplary-community-volunteer-awards/.

Categories include:

Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award – Individuals eligible for this award are involved in a variety of community activities. The collective effect of their work has impact on the agencies themselves and the community at large. Consideration is given to each nominee’s variety of work and overall impact. One award is given in this category annually. We look for a heart for service and a dedication to the community at large.

Volunteer Spirit Awards – Individuals eligible for these awards are involved either in a variety of community activities or primarily in one organization as a significant volunteer. The effect of their work, either collectively in the community or primarily in one organization, has a profound impact. This individual stands out as altering the environment around them simply by their service and heart for their community. Three awards are given in this category annually.

Youth Initiative Award – Individuals eligible for this award are under the age of 21 and are involved either in a variety of community activities or primarily in one organization as a significant volunteer. The effect of their work, either collectively in the community or primarily in one organization, has a profound impact. This individual stands out as setting a standard of service for the youth in our community.

Corporate Volunteerism – This award will be awarded to a company or organization that sees the value of giving back to their community through successful volunteer programs with high levels of participation and impact.

Emerging Leader Award – This award will recognize a young professional between 20 and 40 years of age whose professional or volunteer efforts are having a positive impact on his or her community.

Charles M. Sargent Legacy Award – This award recognizes an individual who has made significant impact in the areas of business, quality of life, and leadership. This award is given to honor the memory of longtime 61st District state Rep. Charles Sargent, the 2018 award recipient.

Neighbor to Neighbor Award – This award will be given to an individual or organization that has shown extreme generosity to its neighbors in Williamson County and has exceeded expectation in terms of giving back to the community.

Joining Franklin Tomorrow in presenting the awards are FirstBank, Buerger Moseley Carson PLC, Gamble Design Collaborative, Tennessee Equine Hospital, and Sen. Majority Leader Jack Johnson, as well as a host of Williamson County Elected Officials. Those include Property Assessor Brad Coleman, Circuit Court Clerk Debbie McMillan Barrett, District Attorney Kim Helper, Register of Deeds Sherry Anderson, Juvenile Court Judge Sharon Guffee, County Clerk Elaine Anderson, County Trustee Karen Paris, and Juvenile Court Clerk Brenda Hyden.

Other partners include The TMA Group and Doris McMillan, as well as County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Sheriff Dusty Rhoades, Deputy County Clerk Jeff Whidby, Ernie & Nell Bacon, Ryan Partners, and Rep. Sam Whitson.

Questions? Call our office at (615) 794-0998 or email [email protected]