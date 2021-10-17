Video: Kelsea Ballerini Performs at FirstBank for CMT Artists of the Year

CMT recognized the year’s biggest acts in a ceremony live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the first time since 2019.

The artists honored as this year’s 2021 “CMT Artists of the Year” were Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs, alongside “Breakout Artist of the Year” Mickey Guyton and “Artist of a Lifetime” Randy Travis.

Kelsea Ballerini’s husband – country artist Morgan Evans – introduced her performance with tourmates Jonas Brothers who performed “With a Little Help From My Friends” from their tour stop in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater. Ballerini accepted her award from Nick Jonas, thanking fans for their support.