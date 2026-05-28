Tennessee Lottery Results for May 28, 2026

On Thursday, May 28, 2026, Tennessee Lottery players are watching as multi-state games Powerball and Mega Millions roll forward with sizable jackpots—$172 million and $331 million, respectively—while in-state favorites like Daily Tennessee Jackpot, Tennessee Cash, and the daily Cash 3 and Cash 4 also posted fresh results. With new numbers drawn and more chances ahead, now is the time to check your tickets and keep an eye on the next big drawing.

Powerball

05

14

21

31

51

PB 13 Double Play 04

09

43

62

68

PB 03

Mega Millions

01

05

49

51

59

MB 07

Lotto America

02

27

32

37

48

SB 08

Tennessee Cash

12

15

18

24

28

CB 04

Daily Tennessee Jackpot

07

21

25

30

38

Millionaire for Life

03

04

30

40

46

LB 02

Cash 3 Morning 01 02 07 WB 04 Midday 00 03 09 WB 08 Evening 01 09 02 WB 07 Morning 06 06 06 WB 09 Midday 00 05 01 WB 03

Cash 4 Morning 09 04 08 04 WB 02 Midday 04 08 04 05 WB 03 Evening 03 04 06 01 WB 06 Morning 09 08 03 01 WB 01 Midday 06 02 00 01 WB 04

For more Tennessee Lottery updates and the latest winning numbers, check back after each drawing to stay up to date.

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