BBB Warns New Graduates to Watch for Scams During Major Life Transitions

As high school and college graduates prepare to begin the next chapter of their lives, Better Business Bureau is reminding young adults and their families to stay alert for scams targeting recent graduates.

Graduation season often brings major life changes, including moving to a new city, searching for housing, applying for jobs, and managing student loans for the first time. Unfortunately, scammers see these milestones as opportunities to take advantage of inexperienced consumers.

“Graduates are excited about what’s ahead, but scammers are counting on that excitement to lower their guard,” said Robyn Householder. “Taking time to research opportunities, verify information, and avoid pressure tactics can help graduates protect both their finances and personal information.”

BBB encourages graduates and their families to be aware of these common scams:

Student Loan Forgiveness Scams

Scammers often contact graduates through unsolicited emails, texts, or phone calls claiming they qualify for loan forgiveness or reduced payments for an upfront fee. Some companies may appear legitimate but use misleading promises, while others are entirely fake operations designed to steal money and sensitive information.

Graduates should understand the terms of their student loans, including repayment timelines and interest rates, and avoid companies demanding payment for services that federal programs may already provide for free.

Fake Tuition Payment Demands

Con artists may claim unpaid tuition balances remain on a student’s account and threaten to revoke diplomas unless immediate payment is made. These scams often pressure victims to pay through wire transfers, gift cards, or prepaid debit cards.

BBB advises consumers to independently verify any payment requests by contacting their school directly through official channels.

Employment Scams

Recent graduates are frequently targeted with fake job offers promising high pay, remote work, and minimal experience requirements. Scammers may request Social Security numbers, banking information, or upfront payments for training or equipment. In some cases, victims receive fake checks and are asked to return part of the money.

Before accepting a position, graduates should research the company, verify job listings through official corporate websites, and be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true.

Gift and Scholarship Scams

Graduates may receive congratulatory messages claiming they have won scholarships, free gifts, or exclusive deals. Victims are often asked to pay shipping fees or provide personal information to claim the reward.

Consumers should avoid clicking suspicious links or sharing sensitive information with unknown contacts.

Moving and Rental Scams

With many graduates relocating after school, scammers commonly target renters and movers. Fraudulent rental listings may advertise attractive apartments at unrealistically low prices, while dishonest moving companies may demand large deposits, add hidden fees, or fail to deliver belongings.

BBB recommends visiting properties in person before sending money, reviewing lease agreements carefully, and researching moving companies before hiring them.

prevention resources by visiting Consumers can find trustworthy businesses, including BBB Accredited movers, and access additional scamprevention resources by visiting BBB.org