Ascension Saint Thomas Gets Approval for Freestanding Emergency Dept. in Fairview

Ascension Saint Thomas received approval from the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission to move forward with construction of Fairview’s first freestanding emergency department. The emergency department will be part of a new health campus with Dickson Medical Associates physician-led outpatient facility. Together, the coordinated healthcare campus is designed to meet the growing needs of the Fairview community.

The development represents a major investment in Fairview’s healthcare infrastructure. Ascension Saint Thomas will invest $20.6 million to build the freestanding emergency department.

The campus will bring hospital-level emergency care and physician-led outpatient services to one location for Fairview residents, many of whom currently travel outside the community for care.

Fairview’s population has grown by more than 36% since 2010, increasing demand for emergency and outpatient care closer to home.

“We appreciate the support of our Fairview leaders, elected officials and the community’s passionate participation as we together celebrate the state Certificate of Need approval.,” said Fahad Tahir, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas. “We are grateful for the confidence and support of community leaders, and look forward to joining Dickson Medical Associates as we move ahead with plans to bring the first emergency room to the area with coordinated outpatient care closer to home for the families we serve.”

Dickson Medical Associates has served Fairview, Dickson, and surrounding communities since 1940. Its new expanded location on the campus will provide primary care, express care, behavioral health services, and medical and surgical subspecialties, supporting coordinated care alongside on-site emergency services.

“We are proud to continue investing in the Fairview community through this partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas,” said Dr. Daniel Sherwood, family physician at Dickson Medical Associates-Fairview. “This new healthcare campus will make it easier for patients to access coordinated care close to home, from routine office visits to emergency treatment when it is needed most.”

The project reflects a collaborative effort between two longtime healthcare providers to expand access to high-quality care close to home. The development will be located near the intersection of Fairview Boulevard and Audubon Cove.

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The Fairview freestanding emergency department, affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, will provide the level of care consistent with a hospital-based emergency room and will include:

24-hour emergency services

11,345-square-foot facility

10 treatment rooms, two triage rooms, and one trauma room

On-site CT, X-ray and ultrasound imaging

Full-service laboratory

Experienced emergency physicians and clinical teams