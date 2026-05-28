Home Business Tous Les Jours Announces Grand Opening Details for Franklin Location

Tous Les Jours Announces Grand Opening Details for Franklin Location

By
Donna Vissman
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Tous Le Jours
photo courtesy of Tous Le Jours

Middle Tennessee’s first Tous les Jours, which means “every day” in French, will open at 600B Frazier Drive, Unit 104, in the former Genghis Grill location in Franklin. More Eat & Drink News

A grand opening is scheduled for Friday, May 29th, from 10 am to 8 pm. The first 120 customers will receive a free Tous Les Jours tumbler.

On Saturday, May 30, from 7 am until 8 pm. If you spend $30, you will receive an insulated mini tote.

Tous les Jours blends classic French baking techniques with subtle Asian influences, offering freshly baked breads, pastries, and cakes. In addition to in-store offerings, the Franklin bakery will offer corporate catering, making it a go-to destination for office meetings, events, and celebrations.

 

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