Tae Kwon Do and Pottery Classes Returns to Fairview Rec Complex

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) announces the return of two programs at the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Boulevard.

Tae Kwon Do

Instructor Eddie Manor returns with a series of Tae Kwon Do classes for children, teens and adults ages 6 and up. Students will gain confidence learning self-defense techniques; as well as, an appreciation for this Korean martial art. Classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, August 4-27, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Cost is $60 per participant.

Pottery

June Lusty is back with her Teen and Adult Pottery program on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon or 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for individuals ages 13 and up. No experience is necessary! For those working with clay for the first time; to those who need a place to master their craft; all levels are welcome! All materials, pottery wheels and kilns are provided on-site. Cost is $12 per session; plus a $25 supply fee, repayable every 6 visits.

Advanced registration is required for all programs, and class sizes are limited to meet social distancing requirements. For more information and to register, visit our website at www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the “Activities” tab or contact Mike Arnold at 615-799-9331, ext. 2314 or [email protected]