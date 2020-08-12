Lightning 100’s Live on the Green Pivots for 2020

Lightning 100 announced 2020 Live On My Green FM Music Festival coming to WRLT Lightning 100.1 FM over Labor Day weekend, Thursday, September 3 through Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Instead of an in-person event, fans can tune in all weekend to hear recorded live festival performances, including exclusive never before heard content and interviews with the artists including Amos Lee, Black Pumas, Bruce Hornsby, Dawes, Devon Gilfillian, Jack Johnson & Friends, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Larkin Poe, Liza Anne, Marcus King, Moon Taxi, My Morning Jacket, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Wood Brothers and many more.

Stay tuned to Lightning 100 and LiveOnTheGreen.com for the lineup announcement.

Live On My Green brings the festival to the fans. We provide the music, just choose your player: 100.1 FM, Lightning100.com, a smartspeaker, or the Lightning 100 app. Celebrate Live On My Green from home with your closest friends and neighbors and a hundred of your favorite bands as the soundtrack – socially distanced, of course.

“Live music looks much different this year,” said Lester Turner, President of Tuned in Broadcasting, Lightning 100 and the Executive Producer for Live On The Green. “We cannot have an on-site event this year, but we want to be the soundtrack for your on-site event – in your backyard, on the water or wherever you may be all weekend long. As Nashville’s Independent Radio Station, we have been engaging the community at Live On The Green since 2009. Just because we can’t be together in Public Square Park this year, doesn’t mean we cannot still share the spirit of Live On The Green.”

In addition to performances by previous Live On The Green artists and archival music content that you can’t hear anywhere else, Live On My Green will also feature the finalists of the Music City Mayhem contest with exclusive, recorded performances.

Fans will have the opportunity to win prize packages throughout the weekend to elevate their backyard festival experience. Additionally, exclusive merchandise from this historic event will be available for purchase in the Lightning 100 Merch Store HERE.