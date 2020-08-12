Two Armed Carjacking Suspects Arrested in Thompson’s Station

By
Michael Carpenter
-
police car lights

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects bailed from a stolen car and ran during a pursuit. Deputies searched the area of 4633 Columbia Pike.

Two armed carjacking suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after a pursuit that ended in Thompson’s Station.

