Two Armed Carjacking Suspects Arrested in Thompson’s Station

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects bailed from a stolen car and ran during a pursuit. Deputies searched the area of 4633 Columbia Pike.

BOLO ALERT from @WCSO_Sheriff. Deputies are searching for 2 armed carjacking suspects in the area of 4633 Columbia Pike. They bailed from a stolen car and ran during a pursuit. The only description we have is one suspect is a white male. If you see anything suspicious call 911 — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) August 12, 2020

Two armed carjacking suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after a pursuit that ended in Thompson’s Station.