Tacos 4 Life in Brentwood Quietly Closes

Tacos 4 Life in Brentwood is closed. While a sign on the door states the closure is temporary, the management company for City Park, told us the closure is permanent.

Located at City Park, 7020 Executive Drive in Brentwood, the taco shop opened for business in 2022.

We noticed the taco shop received inquiries on their closure from customers on social media. The taco shop responded to customers by stating it had plans to reopen; however, those social media posts are several months old and there has been no further update on the restaurant’s status on social media.

In contacting Tacos 4 Life about the closure, they stated, “We are going to be reopening as a Tacos 4 Life, but do not have a date set just yet. We will announce our grand opening as soon as the date is solidified. We appreciate your patience and will be happy to serve you again then!”

However, when we contacted Boyle Management, the property management company for City Park, they confirmed that Tacos 4 Life is permanently closed and actively seeking a new tenant for the space.

We have reached out to Tacos 4 Life to confirm where they will reopen and if there is a definite timeline for reopening, but they have yet to respond, as of the writing of this article.

Tacos 4 Life opened its first location in Conway, AR in 2014. For every taco, salad, quesadilla, rice bowl, or nachos that are sold, 24 cents is donated to Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), Tacos 4 Life’s nonprofit partner. This was the only location of Tacos 4 Life in the Middle Tennessee area.

