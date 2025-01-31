OBITUARY: Bobbie Jo Welbourne

Bobbie Jo Welbourne, of Franklin, TN formerly of Springville, AL left this world and joined Heaven January 13, 2025.

She was the daughter of the Late Newton Goolsby and Evelyn Goolsby. She also joins her sister Joyce Price in her heavenly home.

She is survived by her son Christopher (Eugene “Tyler”) Welbourne, her daughter Tena (Adam) Newsome, Granddaughter Christina (Rhilee) Chayce, and is also survived by her sister Kay Barley and brother Terry Goolsby.

She loved karaoke and all things Rock n’ roll, so to celebrate we ask you to think of her in spirit when you sing your favorite song!

We will see you again for a karaoke session in heaven Mom!