Taco Bell Introduces Zab’s Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries

Taco Bell is launching a limited-time menu item that marks its first-ever Datil Pepper hot sauce partnership. The Zab’s Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries arrive on menus April 16, 2026, combining Zab’s “St. Augustine Style” Sauce with Taco Bell’s Spicy Ranch for a sweet-heat flavor experience layered over seasoned fries and slow-roasted chicken. More Eat & Drink News

What Are Taco Bell’s Zab’s Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries?

Zab’s Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries are a topped fries creation featuring golden, Mexican-spiced Nacho Fries loaded with slow-roasted chicken, warm Nacho Cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend, and pico de gallo. The dish is finished with Zab’s Ranch, a first-of-its-kind sauce at Taco Bell that blends Zab’s “St. Augustine Style” Sauce with Taco Bell’s fan-favorite Spicy Ranch. The item is priced at $5.49 at participating locations while supplies last.

What Makes Zab’s Ranch Sauce Unique?

Zab’s Ranch is built around the rare Datil Pepper, a culinary staple of St. Augustine, Florida, where it has been harvested for more than 200 years. The pepper delivers sweetness upfront followed by a smooth, gradual burn. Miles Soboroff, Zab’s Co-Founder and CEO, noted that by blending the “St. Augustine Style” hot sauce with Taco Bell’s Spicy Ranch, the collaboration created a sweet-heat flavor that complements the Nacho Fries while helping preserve and elevate the Datil pepper as an American ingredient.

When Are Zab’s Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries Available?

The Zab’s Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries are available beginning April 16, 2026, for a limited time at participating Taco Bell locations. Availability and prices may vary by location, and the item is offered while supplies last.

How Can Taco Bell Rewards Members Win a Zab’s Gift Bag?

Taco Bell Rewards Members can enter to win a limited-edition Zab’s Saucy Gift Bag through the Tuesday Drops page in the Taco Bell app on April 21, 2026, between 2 and 3 PM PT. Only 500 gift bags are available, and members can earn up to five additional entries by purchasing Zab’s Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries through the app on that date. The gift bag includes a custom Zab’s x Taco Bell bag, bandana, two collectible patches, and a bottle of Zab’s “St. Augustine Style” Sauce.