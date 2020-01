Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who can identify these thieves. They were caught on camera at the Cool Springs Target using credit cards stolen during a smash-and-grab auto burglary at a nearby fitness center. The suspects were driving this white Nissan with tinted windows.

Call Crime Stoppers if you recognize them: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

