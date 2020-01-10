Ann Arnold Goodridge, age 87 of Burlington, KY passed away January 9, 2020.

She was a Million Dollar Producers with Inman Realtors and Bob Parks Realty. She served in numerous leadership roles and her passion for service was seen with all of the organizations she was affiliated with in Williamson County.

Preceded in death by son, William H. “Bill” Sedberry, III. Survived by: husband, James F. Goodridge of Burlington, KY; daughters, Barbara Sedberry (Greg) Hoover and Frances Sedberry (Don) Sweeney all of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Amy Sweeney, Will Sweeney, Wes (Andrea) Sweeney, Matt (Shaunte) Hoover, Ann Frances (Michael) Barker, Nikki (Shane) Davids and Willie Sedberry; eight great grandchildren and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Monday, January 13, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Matt Hoover, Will Sweeney, Wes Sweeney, Willie Sedberry, Kevin Adair and Darrell Wiley.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association,1818 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 3720. Visitation will be 2:00-5:00 PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com