Williamson County Parks and Recreation offers a variety of classes to keep seniors (55 and up) active, healthy and fit. A variety of specialty sessions are underway at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave., Franklin, beginning in January 2020.

Senior Boot Camp

Saturdays, January 4 to February 8, 2020, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

Are you looking to elevate your exercise intensity in a safe small group setting? This new Senior Boot Camp on Saturday mornings will take your fitness to the next level. The class focuses on cardiovascular conditioning, strength training, balance and flexibility. No two sessions will be the same. A variety of exercise formats will be used in every workout. Class is designed for ages 55+ and all fitness levels are welcome. Cost is $50. Registration is online at www.wcparksandrec.com. Registration code #16121.

Steady You…Mobility, Strength, Stability

Thursdays, January 9 to February 13, 2020, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Many individuals experience a “fear of falling” as they age. This can result in shuffling, fear of leaving the house, or participating in everyday activities. The new Steady You…Mobility, Strength, Stability class will address these issues. Participants will work on elements of postural alignment, balance, and strength training. The goal of these sessions will be to give participants more confidence and provide core strength needed to complete day-to-day activities. Activities will include, practicing weight shifting, discussing obstacles, and identifying walking issues. Exercises will use Pilates techniques, therabands and weights. Each weekly session will be dedicated to a particular aspect of strength and balance. Cost is $50. Registration is online at www.wcparksandrec.com. Registration code #16165.

Par for the Course…Learning, Exercise, and Support

Mondays, January 13 to February 17, 2020, 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Inviting all people living with Parkinson’s and/or caregivers to connect with others living with this disease. The class will focus on enhancing overall balance & strength and teach exercises to do at home to increase confidence in performing daily activities. Cost is $50. Registration is online at www.wcparksandrec.com. Registration code #16169.

Essentrics Stretch and Tone

Wednesdays, January 8 to February 12, 2020, 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

A unique full-body workout that strengthens and lengthens muscles simultaneously, resulting in longer, leaner and stronger muscles without the use of weights or equipment. This moderately-paced class is ideal for beginners who are active, healthy, and fully mobile. Cost is $50. Registration is online at www.wcparksandrec.com. Registration code #15414.

For more information on these or other Senior Fitness programs, contact Kelsey.Searles@williamsoncounty-tn.gov or (615) 790-5719 ext. 2025.