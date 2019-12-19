Stock & Trade Design Company, a home furnishings store, is under construction at the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, at 330 Franklin Road.

The store was approved by the City of Brentwood in July. Construction is expected to be completed by early 2020, a Brentwood Place representative told us.

Stock & Trade Design Company will occupy the space next to Stein Mart which was formerly Kroger. Total square footage for the store will be 29,857; the main floor square footage will be 26,393 with a 3,464 square feet on a mezzanine level.

Stock & Trade offers custom upholstery, furniture, lighting accessories as well as antiques and custom pieces from local artisans. The Brentwood location will be the first one in Tennessee. There are currently locations in Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

About Brentwood Place Shopping Center

The Brentwood Place Shopping Center is built on approximately 29.9 acres and includes a total of 318,220 square feet of building area. Stores at Brentwood Place include Stein Mart, Nordstrom Rack, TJ Maxx/Home Goods, Fleet Feet and more.