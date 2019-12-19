7 Things to Know About Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Event

If you are considering ringing in the new year with Keith Urban; we’ve put together a list of things you should know about Nashville’s New Year’s Eve event.

1. Incredible Live Music

It wouldn’t be New Year’s in Nashville without some incredible live music. This year’s performers include Keith Urban, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Struts, Amanda Shires, Bren Joy, Kalie Shorr, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

2. Designated Drivers Will Receive Free Beverages

Designated drivers will receive complimentary water, soda, and coffee throughout the evening at select beverage locations. Pick up your wristband at the “Celebrate the Season Responsibly” tent located at the main entrance by Sixth Avenue and Harrison or stop by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp Information Booths located at Sixth Avenue and Harrison and Seventh Avenue near the Tennessee State Museum.

3. 2020 Photo Prop

Located near the Bell Carillon, a giant 2020 sign is 10 feet tall and includes 1,000 LED puck lights – the perfect place to take a photo. The sign was designed and constructed by MadeFirst, a local design and fabrication company. They also built the bright red Music City and Music Note signs.

4.The Event is Free

The annual Music City Midnight will take place at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and is free and open to the public. As announced earlier, Urban will be headlining for the fourth year in a row, leading a stellar and diverse lineup in Nashville. There will also be 100 pounds of biodegradable confetti dropped at midnight.

4. Gates Open at 4 p.m.

Gates open at 4pmon Dec. 31, followed later in the evening by the raising of the Music Note to kick off the live music. The event will include the traditional Music Note Drop and accompanying fireworks display at the stroke of midnight. Be prepared for the weather. You can also live stream, go to visitmusiccity.com/newyearseve for the countdown to midnight, Music Note Drop and fireworks.

5. Two Heated Tents Will be Available

To help keep attendees comfortable, two heated tents will be available – the Neighborhood Taproom featuring Yee Haw Brewing Company on Jackson Street and another one off Sixth Avenue in State Lot 4 between Harrison and Jefferson.

6. Bag Restrictions

The event typically brings 100,000 in attendance with the perimeter of the event area to be fenced with seven entry points this year. Bags and purses will be searched. See the bag restrictions below and what’s allowed.

Small bags with a maximum measurement of 16” by 10” by 4”

Handheld, personal-sized umbrellas (up to 36 inches)

Personal cameras

7. Download the Event App

The official event app, Nashville New Year’s Eve, is available for free download in the App Store and Google Play. Download now to get the most up-to-date information on the event, the music, official merchandise, timely messaging and more.

For more information, visit visitmusiccity.com/newyearseve.