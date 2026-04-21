Equine Therapy Program Saddle Up! Breaks Ground on Expansion

As Saddle Up! celebrates 35 years of life-changing impact, the organization is proud to break ground on an expansion designed to meet the growing needs of children, young adults, and families across Middle Tennessee. Saddle Up! provides children and young adults with disabilities the opportunity to grow, develop and thrive through therapeutic, education and recreational activities with horses.

This transformative project will create additional dedicated therapy space, including a sensory room, equine-assisted learning classroom, and therapy gym—enhancing the depth and quality of services while helping to reduce a current waitlist that can exceed two years.

The expansion will also introduce a centralized volunteer space to support the more than 300 weekly volunteers who are essential to caring for the herd and delivering programs. Together, these enhancements ensure Saddle Up! can serve more riders, strengthen families, and continue building a future where every child has access to the life-changing power of horses.

Tina Doniger, CEO and Executive Director of Saddle Up!, said, “Saddle Up! has been serving more than 500 riders each year and we have a waiting list that could be as long as a 2 year wait to get into the program. This expansion will help us meet those needs for additional riders, while providing much needed space for our dedicated volunteers who will be better equipped and more engaged. We couldn’t have begun this project without the generous donation from John R. Lindahl Foundation for which we are so grateful.

The renovation includes a family-centered lobby, expanded therapy room and a multi-sensory room which will provide a calming space for children and adults. The lobby will provide accessible family restrooms with adult-compatible changing table as well as a sibling play area. A private meeting space for instructors, therapists and families is also part of the renovation.

The Volunteer lounge and training room will feature lockers, boot wash and break room along with restrooms and showers. Saddle Up! is fortunate to have more than 300 weekly volunteers who are essential to the program.

“It is truly honor for Gensler to serve as the architect and interior designer of the expansion of this incredible facility,” said Emily Buchanan, Design Manager, Gensler. “The work that happens at Saddle Up! is making a lasting difference in the lives of so many people, and now staff and volunteers will have the opportunity to make an even greater impact. We are excited about what the future holds for everyone involved.”

R.C. Mathews Contractor has been selected to lead the expansion of Saddle Up!, returning to a project the firm originally built more than 25 years ago. In partnership with Gensler, the expansion will enhance and expand their facility to support the growing needs of the organization. “Coming back to a building we constructed more than 25 years ago is an amazing opportunity,” said Walker Mathews Jr., President of R.C. Mathews Contractor. “It speaks to the strength of the original work and the relationships behind it. We’re proud to help shape what comes next and support a great organization.”

Each year, Saddle Up! serves more than 500 riders, delivering over 5,000 hours of life-changing programming across eight year-round programs. As the oldest and largest program of its kind in the region, and the only one exclusively serving children and young adults with disabilities, Saddle Up! is a trusted leader in equine-assisted therapies. The organization is a Premier Accredited Center through PATH International, upholding the highest standards of safety, quality, and excellence in the industry. For more information, call 615.794.1150 or visit www.saddleupnashville.org.