Nashville Zoo Celebrates First Successful Breeding Of Glass Frogs

There’s a new reason to visit the Nashville Zoo after a rare and exciting milestone behind the scenes.

The Nashville Zoo announced it has successfully bred reticulated glass frogs for the first time. Staff discovered a clutch of eggs in the frogs’ habitat and moved them to the zoo’s Amphibian Room for incubation.

After about five months developing as tadpoles, the first froglets are now beginning to emerge.

Glass frogs are known for their unique прозрачность, allowing their internal organs — including their beating hearts — to be visible. This helps them blend into leaves and branches to avoid predators in the wild.

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Zoo officials say the froglets will continue to grow behind the scenes. Some will eventually be placed in the Unseen New World exhibit, while others will be part of future breeding efforts.

Visitors can see the adult frogs now on display inside the Unseen New World exhibit.