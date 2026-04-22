Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property Traveling to all 3 Grand Divisions to Reunite Tennesseans With Missing Money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is again traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money, starting later this month at the National Cornbread Festival in South Pittsburg.

Last fiscal year, the Division returned 168,168 claims, totaling more than $125 million, to the rightful owners. There are currently millions of dollars in unclaimed property waiting to be claimed in Tennessee.

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Representatives from the Unclaimed Property Division will attend events in each of Tennessee’s three grand divisions this year. Tennesseans are encouraged to stop by the Unclaimed Property booth to find out if they have missing money. Division representatives will be onsite to help attendees with the claims process and answer any questions. People have located hundreds, and even thousands of dollars, in missing money at past events.

Unclaimed Property plans to be at the following events in 2026:

National Cornbread Festival: Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26, in South Pittsburg

Old Timers Day Festival: Saturday, May 2, in Dickson

Covington BBQ Festival: Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30, in Covington

Doodle Soup Days: Friday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 26, in Bradford

Grinch Festival: Saturday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 6, in Cookeville

The events and dates could change based on weather and availability.

“Helping Tennesseans reconnect with their unclaimed property is one of the most meaningful services we provide,” said State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. “These events allow our staff to meet people where they are and help them claim what’s rightfully theirs, often in just a few minutes.”

­­Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the Tennessee Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.

Anyone can see if they are owed any missing money by searching their name at ClaimItTN.gov, and may file a claim online if they find unclaimed property belonging to them. The searchable online database contains all unclaimed property in Tennessee dating to the beginning of the program.

In Tennessee, there is no time limit or fee to claim unclaimed property. It is held for the rightful owner or their legal beneficiaries until it is claimed.