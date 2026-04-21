Starbucks To Open Nashville Office With $100 Million Investment, 2,000 Jobs

A major corporate expansion is headed to Nashville as Starbucks announces plans to invest $100 million and create thousands of jobs in the region.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, alongside state and company leaders, confirmed that Starbucks will establish a Southeast corporate office in Nashville. The project is expected to bring up to 2,000 jobs over the next several years, focused on corporate and support operations.

Officials say the new office will play a key role in supporting the company’s continued growth across North America, particularly in the southeastern United States, while working in coordination with its global headquarters in Seattle.

According to the company, the Nashville expansion is part of its broader strategy to grow its U.S. coffeehouse footprint and meet increasing customer demand. The new location will house a mix of newly created roles, positions transitioning from contractors to full-time employees, and some teams relocating from Seattle.

Company leaders say Nashville stood out due to its access to a growing talent pool, proximity to suppliers, and alignment with future expansion plans.

The office will initially operate out of a temporary space in the Gulch starting in May. Starbucks plans to move into a permanent location at the Peabody Union development in downtown Nashville, where it will occupy an entire building, with a full transition expected by 2027.

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State officials say the investment marks a significant economic boost for the region as Nashville continues to attract major employers.