5 Nashville Holiday Pop-up Bars

1. Miracle at Hidden Bar
Noelle Hotel, 200 4th Avenue North Nashville
Open through December 31
Hours: Tuesday – Sunday 5 p – 1 a
Back again this year, Miracle at Hidden Bar is a holiday bar at the Noelle Hotel. Enjoy this hidden holiday bar through December 31st and then it’s gone.
Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting. With kitschy holiday décor, professionally-developed cocktails and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to, Miracle is sure to get even the grouchiest grinch in the holiday spirit.
2. Bobby’s Winter Nordic Village
Bobby Hotel, 230 4th Avenue North, Nashville
Open until March 1
Monday – Sunday 4 p – 11 p
The Rooftop Lounge at the Bobby Hotel is transformed into a wintery Nordic village – complete with private igloos, and two brand new exclusive cedar cabins that strike just the right balance of rustic + richness. So whether you’re cozying up in a cabin for a double-date or gathering the whole crew for a private igloo dinner, there’s enough spiked hot chocolate to go around.
Make your reservations here.
3. Reindeer Games: A Christmas Pop up Bar at HQ Beercade
Headquarters Beercade, 114 2nd Avenue South, Nashville
Open until December 31
Monday – Thursday 4 p – 3 a & Friday- Sunday noon – 3 a
It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Headquarter Beercade. They are decking the halls with brand new photo installations and holiday decor along with a ton of memorable events all December long.
Find more information here.
4. Von Elrod’s Winter Beer Garden
Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen, 1004 4th Avenue North, Nashville
Open through December 31
Monday – Wednesday, 3 p – 10 p, Thursday, 11 a – 11 p, Friday 11 a – Midnight, Saturday 9:30 a – Midnight, Sunday 9:30 a – 9:30 p
Von Elrod is turning into its own winter wonderland. Their patio will be heated and enclosed and they will be serving winter cocktails, beers, and spiked hot chocolate. There is also an Alpine Forest photo booth for capturing the moment.
Find more information here.
5. Sippin’ Santa at Bode Nashville
The Hub at Bode Nashville, 401 2nd Avenue South, Nashville
Open through December 31
It’s a Hawaiian Christmas pop-up bar at Bode Nashville. The top-notch cocktail menu features drinks like Kris Kringle Colada, it’s sure to get any grouch into the spirit and plenty of photo ops for you and your crew await.
Find more information here.