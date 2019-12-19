5 Nashville Holiday Pop-up Bars

1. Miracle at Hidden Bar

Noelle Hotel, 200 4th Avenue North Nashville

Open through December 31

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday 5 p – 1 a

Back again this year, Miracle at Hidden Bar is a holiday bar at the Noelle Hotel. Enjoy this hidden holiday bar through December 31st and then it’s gone.

Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting. With kitschy holiday décor, professionally-developed cocktails and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to, Miracle is sure to get even the grouchiest grinch in the holiday spirit.