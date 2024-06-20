Spring Station Middle Students Earn Recognition at National Competition

A team of three Spring Station Middle students put their knowledge on display at the National History Day Competition June 9-13.

Madelyn Fischer, Lily Hummel and Jonathan Brown competed in the Junior Group Exhibit category and won Outstanding Entry in the junior division for Tennessee. Only two of these awards are given per state: one in the junior division and one in the senior division.

“This was my students’ first attempt at the national competition, and they medaled,” said SSMS teacher Christopher Harrod. “It is extremely rare for a first-time trip to nationals to result in a medal. In each category, there are 10 finalists. We did not make the top 10, but this signifies that their project was really good and worthy of acknowledgment outside of the top medals.”

The team’s project was titled Penicillin: The Miracle Mold of World War II. National History Day encourages students to choose a topic and dive into the past by conducting extensive research. Then they present their conclusions through papers, exhibits, performances and more. To learn more, visit the National History Day website.

