Spring Hill’s Fainting Goat Coffee Shop to Expand to Franklin

The Fainting Goat opened its doors in Spring Hill six years ago; now, the coffee shop is expanding to Franklin.

In a social media post, they shared, “Close to a year ago, we announced that our expansion was coming, and now it’s definitely getting near. It’s been a very long road that has demanded a lot of patience from us. But we’ve always known that the end result was going to be worth it. See, this build-out has been an extremely complicated process. The building we’re going into has been abandoned since 2016 after a fire destroyed most of it. So the amount of work to carefully preserve the character of it, along with the risky renovations has been daunting and stressful. Here we are a year later after our first announcement, finally getting to the point where we can start sharing more updates as we can start seeing glances of the finish line.”

While they didn’t share the location of the new Franklin spot, Ikon Construction shared on their website, “Near the Historic Carter House and Bunganut Pig Restaurant, ‘The Fainting Goat’ Coffee Shop is expanding into this area. Major Renovations and expansion are underway on this 50+ year-old building, which had previously suffered severe fire and water damage. Opening in 4th quarter of 2023, the coffee shop provides indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a new 2nd-story outdoor patio overlooking the Franklin historic preservation district on Columbia Highway.”

The building that suffered a fire in 2016 was a glass blowing studio building at 1143 Columbia Avenue.

We reached out to The Fainting Goat to inquire about the open date for the Franklin location but have yet to hear back. They did answer questions on social media about if they will be closing the Spring Hill location, they assured the community that the first location will remain open.