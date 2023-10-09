Photo of the Day: October 9, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: American Idol runner-up and vocal powerhouse HunterGirl gave her hometown a special, private viewing of the heart-stirring official music video to her debut single “Ain’t About You” at the Oldham Theater in Winchester, Tenn. Along with a private, acoustic performance, the sold-out event raised over $6,000 for the Isaiah 117 House, a local charity that provides foster children awaiting placement a loving and safe home.

