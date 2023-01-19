Southall Farm & Inn Now Offering Amenities for Locals

The resort, Southall Farm & Inn located in Franklin, opened its doors for guests in December 2022.

Southall sits on 325 acres and includes 62 guest rooms, suites, and 16 stand-alone cottages. After announcing the opening, the resort shared that all of the amenities were only available to guests. Now, they are offering ways for locals to enjoy a day at the spa, a tasting experience, and more.

THE SPA at Southall: A well-being oasis that encourages an energy balance to awaken guests’ divine nature and strengthen spirits, now accepting local reservations; please call (615) 721-7830 or email spa@southalltn.com.

Sojourner: Locals can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner served daily in the heart of the Inn at Southall. For dining reservations, please get in touch with the front desk at (615) 282-2000 or email reservations@southalltn.com.

The Jammery: Every Saturday, Southall hosts an intimate 4-pour tasting experience that combines award-winning gourmet honey, exquisite wines, and delectable small plates complemented by the expertise of the resort’s Executive Chef, Head Beekeeper, and Head Sommelier. The experience is $150/person + tax and gratuity and can be reserved via the front desk at (615) 282-2000.

Mary Amelia: As we eagerly await the opening of Southall’s signature restaurant, Mary Amelia, we will keep you in the loop on all forthcoming details. In the immediate, Sojourner is available to dine at and serves as a fabulous depiction of Southall’s culinary excellence.

Find Southall Farm and Inn at 1994 Carters Creek Pike, Franklin. For the latest updates, visit their website here.

Take a look at the spa below.