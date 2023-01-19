New Year’s Resolutions with Brentwood Place

Start off 2023 on the right foot! Let Brentwood Place help you maintain and keep your resolutions throughout the entire year. With plenty of stores and gyms in the shopping center, there’s no excuse to quit your resolutions early with Brentwood Place on your side. Check out some exercise options to help you thrive with your resolutions.

Running

Running is a great way to get started on your New Year’s Resolutions, and it is something most people can do! Whether you are just getting into running or have been doing it for years, it’s a great way to get some exercise.

Start by stopping by Fleet Feet and grabbing a new pair of running shoes if you have not done so in a while. Using an old pair of shoes that don’t fit your feet properly will cause you more pain than anything.

From there, find a running routine that works best for you. Start with a simpler and easier routine and work your way up to a more rigorous schedule. Find what your current pace is and, once you get comfortable, try and challenge yourself! You can try and get your mile below 10 minutes, or run a half-mile more than you normally do. Figure out what works best for you and stick to it!

Barre

If you prefer taking classes and having an instructor, try a class at Pure Barre! If you’re unsure if barre is the right fit for you, they have a trial class. Once you decide you love it, you can get a great deal since they are currently doing a promotion to take 23% off your first month!

Pure Barre offers plenty of classes, so you can find the right fit for you or switch between the different options. Classic is the original class. It is a low-impact, full-body workout that will improve your flexibility while strengthening and toning your body. Align takes elements from Classic but has an emphasis on flexibility and balance. Empower is a high-intensity class designed to raise your heart rate and increase your metabolism. It will use elements of the Classic class with added weights and a focus on muscle groups. Reform uses resistance-based movements to target different muscle groups to help build strength, coordination, and balance.

Golf

If you are more limited in your exercise capabilities or want to gain a new skill, golf can be a great option! You can tee up and work on your swing at Golf Galaxy. They have all of the equipment you need, and you can get feedback on your swing. The expert fitters can make sure your clubs work for you and can help you improve your form.

Feel free to get some practice in while you’re there. Choose between taking a lesson with a PGA professional or renting their simulator. Get a 30-minute lesson and any tips to improve your game. You can practice your swing or choose one of many famous courses from around the world to play at on the golf simulator.

Jiu-Jitsu

Try something new while getting a workout in. Jiu-Jitsu can be a great way to break a sweat, gain a new skill, and learn to defend yourself. Gracie Barra has classes for all levels of experience. You can join a group class or schedule a private lesson.

Jiu-Jitsu is great for all ages! Get yourself and your children started this year and learn a new hobby together. Also, practicing together at home can be a great way to bond with each other.

Children’s Workouts

Get your children out of the house and away from the TV by taking them to My Gym and enrolling them in a weekly class. My Gym has classes for kids 6 months to 14 years old making it a great place for all ages of kids. My Gym allows kids to stay active and explore their interests with different classes. Check out a Cheernastics class where kids are introduced to cheerleading, dance, and gymnastics. They will learn basic dance moves, tumbling, jumps, and motion. If they prefer to focus on one thing, try a tumbling or gymnastics class.

My Gym is a great place for younger children to improve their motor skills and older children to grow their abilities and stay active.

Brentwood Place

To start your New Year’s Resolutions off right, stop by Brentwood Place! They have plenty of shops and gyms that can help you stay fit this year.

Come by Brentwood Place at 330 Franklin Road to save big while following those resolutions!

FLEET FEET

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 262B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-373-1123

GOLF GALAXY

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 406fE

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-371-3846

Garcie Barre

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 402E

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: Please submit your info in contact form.

PURE BARRE FITNESS

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 137A

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-904-4585

MY GYM

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 274B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-371-5437