WEATHER 1-19,2023 Wind Advisory Extended , Temps To Drop

By
Clark Shelton
-

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
922 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-200000-
/O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0002.230119T1800Z-230120T0000Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,
Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown,
Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma,
Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton,
Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
922 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
  expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
  Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
  result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleWCS Students Win Middle TN Scholastic Art Awards
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here