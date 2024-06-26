Sounds Shut Out by Jacksonville in Series Opener

Jacksonville, Fla. – The Nashville Sounds (38-38, 0-1) came out flat in their second-half debut, falling 2-0 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (36-40, 1-0) on Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. The Sounds’ bats were as quiet as a mouse, failing to plate a single run in the contest.

Southpaw DL Hall (2.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB) continued his rehab dominance, tossing his third straight scoreless outing. The lefty has been lights out since joining Nashville on June 13, boasting a stingy 2.70 ERA (6.2 IP/2 ER) with seven hits and five walks. Hall’s been warming up the bullpen since landing on Milwaukee’s injured list on April 21 with a left knee sprain.

Garrett Mitchell (1-for-4, K) kept his rehab rolling, now hitting a solid .270 (10-for-37) with an .898 OPS in nine games. The outfielder’s been itching to get back in the Brewers’ lineup since hitting the IL on March 25.

The fireworks came early for Joey Wiemer, who got tossed by home plate umpire Tyler Jones after a heated dugout dispute in the sixth. Wiemer’s ejection marks the first for a Sounds player this season, following skipper Rick Sweet’s early exit last Friday against Durham.

