Nashville Soccer Club Earns Historic 7-2 Win over Chicago Fire FC



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 26, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club defeated Chicago Fire FC 7-2 at GEODIS Park Saturday night for its fifth win in its last eight matches. Led by forward Sam Surridge (four goals), midfielder Hany Mukhtar (two goals, assist), and defenders Andy Najar (three assists) and Jeisson Palacios (first career Major League Soccer and Nashville SC goal), the Boys in Gold scored the most goals by an MLS team in a single match since the Philadelphia Union on July 8, 2022.

Oh what a night: Nashville SC became just the fifth team in MLS history to score five goals in the first half of a match and the first team to score seven this season. The 7-2 victory was also the club’s largest-ever MLS margin of victory.

Sam, Sam, Sam, Sam!: Surridge became the first player in Nashville SC history and 19th player in league history to score four goals in a single match. The forward’s two converted penalty kicks saw him become the second player in team history to record two goals from the spot in a single match, joining Hany Mukhtar on May 6, 2023 vs. Chicago. Him and Mukhtar are the only players in NSC history to have at least three goals in multiple matches.

Dynamic defensive duo: Palacios scored his first career MLS and Nashville SC goal while fellow backline member Najar became the first player in club history to record three primary assists in a single MLS match.

Next up: Nashville SC will travel south to face Atlanta United FC for an afternoon match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, May 3 at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Source: Nashville SC

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email