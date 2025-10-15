SONIC Introduces New Bourbon Caramel Iced Coffee

Following its on-screen debut on NBC’s new first-of-its-kind reality competition series, “On Brand with Jimmy Fallon,” SONIC is bringing the winning creation from the show to life: the Bourbon Caramel Iced Coffee. This limited-time offering delivers a craveable coffee experience with the playful energy of the show, and SONIC® App users can pick one up starting October 20 before the new coffee drink launches at SONIC® locations nationwide on November 3.

The Bourbon Caramel Iced Coffee features smooth cold brew iced coffee with rich bourbon caramel flavor (non-alcoholic), poured over signature SONIC® Ice. It’s finished with whipped topping, a caramel drizzle and a miniature cowboy hat garnish for a country-inspired twist – bringing the fun, clever energy of the show into every sip.

In the series, Jimmy Fallon and the On Brand Agency’s Chief Marketing Officer, Bozoma Saint John, led a team of diverse creative contestants to design campaigns for top brands. SONIC joined the fun with a unique challenge: create a conversation-worthy beverage and a catchy jingle. The top ideas were performed at a special drive-in event featuring Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Erika Jayne, with the ultimate selection made by SONIC brand executives. The winning Bourbon Caramel Iced Coffee was crafted by New York-based contestant and social media strategist, Bianca Fernandez and won over the judges with its playful spirit and bold flavor profile.

The Bourbon Caramel Iced Coffee will be available exclusively through the SONIC® App starting October 20 for an average selling price of $3.69 for a medium*, and at SONIC locations nationwide on November 3. Tune-in to new episodes of “On Brand with Jimmy Fallon” Tuesdays and Fridays on NBC as well as stream all episodes next day on Peacock.

