Kroger Health to Host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Events

Oct. 14, 2025 – Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and its Family of Pharmacies, with support from the Cardinal Health Foundation, today announced its participation in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 25. On this day, individuals can safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medications at participating local pharmacies.

For more than a decade, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped people across the United States rid their homes of unneeded or expired medications. The proper disposal of medications can save lives and contribute to keeping our environment and community safe and healthy.

“We’re proud to play a part in making the safe choice the easy choice,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day gives our communities a convenient space to dispose of unused or expired drugs, promoting safer environments at home and aligning with Kroger Health’s vision to help people live healthier lives.”

“Cardinal Health is dedicated to fostering healthier communities in the areas where we live and work,” said Jessie Cannon, president of the Cardinal Health Foundation. “Our support of Kroger Health on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day offers a safe disposal option for unwanted medications and creates a crucial opportunity to educate individuals on medication safety, contributing to more equitable health outcomes.”

Drug take back events are scheduled from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. local time at participating local pharmacies. Law enforcement officers will be on site to accept unwanted or expired pills, liquids, gels and patches outside stores (no medications will be accepted inside stores). Acceptance of liquids, gels and patches may vary by location. To view a complete list of our drug take back event locations across the country, visit https://www.kroger.com/health/pharmacy/prescriptions/takeback.

Kroger Health, with the support of the Cardinal Health Foundation, has hosted drug take back events across the U.S. since 2018. To date, they have collected more than 220,000 pounds of unwanted or expired medication for safe disposal and served more than 86,000 visitors during the events.

