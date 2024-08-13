Sinema Announces Closure

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Sinema, the restaurant on 8th Avenue in Nashville in the former Melrose Theatre, announced on social media that it would close after a decade of service to the community.

Sharing, “With utmost appreciation for our guests, our team and the Nashville community, we announce that Sinema’s final service will be Saturday, August 31.”

It continued, “Sinema started as a spark of inspiration during our travels, initially mapped out on cocktail napkins. Glimmers of excitement took shape as we developed the plan for a restaurant and bar that would embody unforgettable moments and exemplary service over fantastic food and drink. In 2014, Nashville was on the brink of remarkable growth, and we had the incredible honor of breathing life into a living piece of Nashville history and the perfect space for Sinema to become a reality – the Melrose Theater.”

The restaurant cited the rising costs and their current lease will end, giving them cause to close. You can visit their sister restaurant, 8th and Roast, 2108 8th Avenue S.

Sinema’s hours of operation are Tuesday – Thursday, 5 pm – 10 pm, Friday, 5 pm – 11 pm, and Saturday, 6 pm – 11 pm. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 2 pm. For the latest updates, visit Sinema on social media here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleOBITUARY: Joshua Stevan Townsend
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here