Sinema Announces Closure

Sinema, the restaurant on 8th Avenue in Nashville in the former Melrose Theatre, announced on social media that it would close after a decade of service to the community.

Sharing, “With utmost appreciation for our guests, our team and the Nashville community, we announce that Sinema’s final service will be Saturday, August 31.”

It continued, “Sinema started as a spark of inspiration during our travels, initially mapped out on cocktail napkins. Glimmers of excitement took shape as we developed the plan for a restaurant and bar that would embody unforgettable moments and exemplary service over fantastic food and drink. In 2014, Nashville was on the brink of remarkable growth, and we had the incredible honor of breathing life into a living piece of Nashville history and the perfect space for Sinema to become a reality – the Melrose Theater.”

The restaurant cited the rising costs and their current lease will end, giving them cause to close. You can visit their sister restaurant, 8th and Roast, 2108 8th Avenue S.

Sinema’s hours of operation are Tuesday – Thursday, 5 pm – 10 pm, Friday, 5 pm – 11 pm, and Saturday, 6 pm – 11 pm. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 2 pm. For the latest updates, visit Sinema on social media here.

