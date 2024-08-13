North Italia Offers New August Weekend Brunch Special

North Italia, known for its handmade Italian cuisine, is excited to announce a limited-time “Aperitiki Brunch” promotion at its Franklin and Nashville locations. This special offering will run every weekend in August 2024.

The “Aperitiki Brunch” features a prix fixe menu priced at $35 per person, showcasing three courses of North Italia’s handmade Italian favorites. To complement the meal, guests can enjoy exclusive summer and brunch cocktails at reduced prices.

The promotion is available for guests 21 and older, adhering to local laws regarding alcohol service. For more information about the “Aperitiki Brunch” and North Italia’s other offerings, visit www.northitalia.com.

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email