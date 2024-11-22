Shop Local and Support OneGenAway at The Made South Holiday Market

One Generation Away is partnering with made south for their annual Holiday Market inside Liberty Hall at The Factory in Franklin this Saturday, November 23, 2024.

A portion of ticket sales will go directly to OneGenAway’s mission to eliminate food insecurity. Attendees can also add a donation of $5 or more during checkout.

More than 60 makers and artisans from across the South will be part of the event Food & Wine Magazine calls “the best holiday market in the state of Tennessee.” In addition to holiday shopping, patrons will also be able to enjoy chef tastings, cocktails and a live music stage.

“We’re incredibly thankful for MADE SOUTH’s partnership,” said Chris Whitney, Co-Founder of OneGenAway. “This market is such a special way to find unique treasures while also giving back to our community. Every ticket sale and donation helps us feed our neighbors in need.”

OneGenAway is committed to providing food to families in need, and as the year draws to a close, fundraising becomes more crucial than ever. Donations made during this time directly contribute to OneGenAway’s ability to stock mobile food pantries and ensure that no one goes hungry during the holidays.

Saturday’s family friendly market begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs until 5:00 p.m. Tickets start as low as $15 and can be purchased through madesouth.com. The first 300 guests will receive a free, reusable MADE SOUTH shopping tote. The Holiday Market has become one of Franklin’s favorite ways to knock out holiday shopping, support local businesses and contribute to great, local causes.

To learn more about OneGenAway, visit onegenaway.com.

