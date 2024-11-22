Coming to Prime Video December 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Complete Guide: Everything Coming to Prime Video December 2024.

New Amazon Originals

Series & Specials

  • Jack in Time for Christmas (Dec 3) – Holiday special featuring Jack Whitehall stranded in USA with celebrity appearances by Michael Bublé, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, Jimmy Fallon
  • Pop Culture Jeopardy! (Dec 4) – Team quiz show hosted by Colin Jost with $300,000 prize
  • Angry Birds Mystery Island Part 3 (Dec 3) – Animated series following Hatchling characters on mysterious island
  • Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story (Dec 5) – Four-part documentary exposé on Lisa Frank Inc.
  • Secret Level (Dec 10) – Adult-animated anthology about video games from LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS creators
  • The Red Virgin (Dec 5) – True story of Hildegart and her controlling mother
  • The Sticky (Dec 6) – Series about the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist starring Margo Martindale
  • Culpa Tuya (Dec 27) – Sequel to Culpa Mía following Noah and Nick’s relationship
  • ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief’s Clothing (Dec 23) – True crime doc about Chiefs superfan/bank robber
  • Beast Games (Dec 19) – MrBeast competition series with 1,000 contestants for $5M prize

Live Sports

  • Thursday Night Football: Dec 5 (Packers vs Lions), Dec 12 (Rams vs 49ers), Dec 19 (Browns vs Bengals), Dec 26 (Seahawks vs Bears)
  • ONE Fight Night 26: Dec 6 (Lee vs. Rasulov)

TV Series

Available December 1

  • All The Queen’s Men (S1-S3)
  • Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (S1-S8)
  • Babylon 5 (S1-S5)
  • Falcon Crest (S1-S9)
  • Hatfields & McCoys
  • Knots Landing (S1-S14)
  • Nikita (S1-S4)
  • Nip/Tuck (S1-S7)
  • Sisters (S1-S6)

Movies

Available December 1

  • A Haunting in Venice (2023)
  • A Scanner Darkly (2006)
  • After Hours (1985)
  • Alexander the Great (1956)
  • All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)
  • Almost Famous (2000)
  • Amistad (1997)
  • An All Dogs Christmas Carol (1998)
  • An Inconvenient Truth (2006)
  • Anger Management (2003)
  • Back to School (1986)
  • BALLS OUT (2015)
  • Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice Ultimate Edition (2016)
  • Bio-Dome (1996)
  • Born to be Wild (1995)
  • Bulletproof Monk (2003)
  • Cadillac Man (1990)
  • Child’s Play (1988)
  • Chorus Line (1985)
  • Cop Land (1997)
  • Critters (1986)
  • Death on the Nile (2022)
  • Deep Cover (1992)
  • Dick (1999)
  • Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite (1972)
  • El Cantante (2007)
  • Fatal Attraction (1987)
  • Ghost Town (2008)
  • Green Room (2016)
  • Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
  • Hansel and Gretel (1987)
  • Havoc (2005)
  • Hellraiser III-VII
  • Hercules (1983)
  • Hostile Witness (1969)
  • Hot Under The Collar (1992)
  • If Looks Could Kill (2016)
  • Imagine That (2009)
  • Jackie Chan’s First Strike (1997)
  • Joker (2019)
  • Justice League (2017)
  • Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
  • Last Vegas (2013)
  • Lawman (1971)
  • Lions for Lambs (2007)
  • Lost & Found (2017)
  • Major League (1989)
  • Mata Hari (1931)
  • Men at Work (1990)
  • Miami Blues (1990)
  • Monster Trucks (2017)
  • Mr. Nanny (1993)
  • Murder on The Orient Express (2017)
  • Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)
  • Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)
  • One Crazy Summer (1986)
  • Osmosis Jones (2001)
  • Out of Time (2003)
  • Overnight Delivery (2016)
  • Paycheck (2003)
  • Pet Sematary Two (1992)
  • Pocketful of Miracles (1961)
  • Rain Man (1988)
  • Red Dawn (1984)
  • Revolutionary Road (2009)
  • Road to Perdition (2002)
  • Sabrina (1954)
  • Shooter (2007)
  • Sicario (2015)
  • Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)
  • Soapdish (1991)
  • Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)
  • Stop-Loss (2008)
  • SubUrbia (1997)
  • Tank Girl (1995)
  • TEEN WOLF (1985)
  • The 11th Hour (2015)
  • The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002)
  • The Art of War (2000)
  • The Batman (2022)
  • The Battle of Britain (1969)
  • The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
  • The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)
  • The Golden Child (1986)
  • The Great Train Robbery (2013)
  • The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996)
  • The Land that Time Forgot (1975)
  • The Last Waltz (1978)
  • The Perfect Holiday (2007)
  • The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970)
  • The Thomas Crown Affair (1968 & 1999)
  • The Untouchables (1987)
  • The Warriors (1979)
  • The Witches (1990)
  • The Wood (1999)
  • Thelma & Louise (1991)
  • Total Recall (1990)
  • Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983)
  • Under Fire (1983)
  • Vision Quest (1985)
  • Walking Tall (2004)
  • With Honors (1994)
  • Witness (1985)

Later in December

  • The Bikeriders (Dec 10)
  • Knives Out (Dec 11)
  • Beau Is Afraid (Dec 13)
  • The Creator (Dec 19)
  • The Equalizer 2 (Dec 25)
  • When You Finish Saving the World (Dec 27)
  • A Quiet Place: Day One (Dec 31)

Prime Video Channel Additions

Subscription Channels

  • Hallmark+: Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (Nov 30)
  • STARZ:
    • E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (Dec 1)
    • The Fabelmans (Dec 11)
  • MGM+: Earth Abides Season 1 (Dec 1)
  • Great American Pure Flix: Home Sweet Christmas (Dec 1)
  • Acorn TV: Dalgliesh Season 3 (Dec 2)
  • Max:
    • Creature Commandos Season 1 (Dec 5)
    • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Dec 6)
    • Joker: Folie à Deux (Dec 13)
  • BritBox:
    • Joan Season 1 (Dec 5)
    • Shetland Season 9 (Dec 11)
    • The Jetty Season 1 (Dec 13)
  • ViX Premium: Jenni (Dec 6)
  • ALLBLK: Love During Lockup Season 3 (Dec 13)
  • Paramount+ with Showtime: Dexter: Original Sin Season 1 (Dec 15)

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here