SHFD Responds to Smoke Investigation at Auto Repair Shop

On Saturday night, just after 10 p.m., workers in the 5400 block of Main Street reported a strong odor of smoke and visible smoke coming from an auto repair business.

The Spring Hill Fire Department (SHFD) was dispatched for a smoke investigation. Upon arrival, firefighters observed thick black smoke rising from the roofline on two sides of the structure. The incident was quickly upgraded to a commercial structure fire, prompting a full department response. Columbia Fire Rescue provided automatic aid, while the Maury County Fire Department ensured city-wide stand-by coverage.

After a detailed investigation, it was determined that a heating malfunction in an oil burner caused the smoke. No additional hazards were found within the building. Fire crews remained on the scene for approximately 40 minutes before clearing the incident.

