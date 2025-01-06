Health Scores: Williamson Co. Hotels for December 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
These are the hotels and motels health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 2024. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressDate
Home 2 Suites100107 International Drive Franklin TN 3706712/19/2024
Homewood Suites982225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 3706712/18/2024
Holiday Inn Express1007100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 3706412/12/2024
Residence Inn1008078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 3706412/12/2024
La Quinta Inn934207 Commons Court Franklin TN 3706712/12/2024
Hampton Inn & Suites1007101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 3706712/10/2024
Franklin Marriott100700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 3706712/10/2024
Courtyard Marriott1002001 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 3706712/06/2024
Holiday Inn Express983003 Longford Dr Spring Hill TN 3717412/05/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health.

