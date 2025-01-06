Health Scores: Williamson Co. Hotels for December 2024

These are the hotels and motels health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 2024. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Date
|Home 2 Suites
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|12/19/2024
|Homewood Suites
|98
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067
|12/18/2024
|Holiday Inn Express
|100
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|12/12/2024
|Residence Inn
|100
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|12/12/2024
|La Quinta Inn
|93
|4207 Commons Court Franklin TN 37067
|12/12/2024
|Hampton Inn & Suites
|100
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067
|12/10/2024
|Franklin Marriott
|100
|700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|12/10/2024
|Courtyard Marriott
|100
|2001 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|12/06/2024
|Holiday Inn Express
|98
|3003 Longford Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|12/05/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health.
