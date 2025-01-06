Health Scores: Williamson Co. Hotels for December 2024

These are the hotels and motels health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 2024. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Date Home 2 Suites 100 107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 12/19/2024 Homewood Suites 98 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067 12/18/2024 Holiday Inn Express 100 7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 12/12/2024 Residence Inn 100 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 12/12/2024 La Quinta Inn 93 4207 Commons Court Franklin TN 37067 12/12/2024 Hampton Inn & Suites 100 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067 12/10/2024 Franklin Marriott 100 700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 12/10/2024 Courtyard Marriott 100 2001 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067 12/06/2024 Holiday Inn Express 98 3003 Longford Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 12/05/2024

