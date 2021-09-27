Did you know that September is California Wine Month? California makes up more than 80% of wine production in the U.S. and 95% of U.S. wine exports. California is home to nearly 6,000 winegrowers, 620,000 acres of vineyards and 4,200 bonded wineries. The state grows more than 100 different grape varieties, according to discovercaliforniawines.com.

While the best way to experience California wine would be to take a trip to the Golden State, there are plenty of ways to enjoy California Wine Month right here in Tennessee.

Download Happy Hour at Home e-book: Bring the California harvest experience into your home by trying wine pairings at home. For inspiration, download the free Happy Hour at Home e-book from Discover California Wines. This e-book includes simple recipes for snacks and small bites that complement California wines.

Explore Lake County’s Volcanic Wines (Virtually): The Lake County Winegrape Commission is hosting a virtual exploration of Lake County’s volcanic wines on social media in conjunction with California Wine Month. Viewers will explore the attributes that make up the unique geography and soils of the region throughout the month of September by following the LCWC on these platforms: Facebook: @LakeCountyWine Instagram: @lakecountywinegrapecommission YouTube: Lake County Winegrape Commission. In addition to learning about the many characteristics of Lake County’s volcanic wines, participants are also invited to enter a giveaway with a chance to win a copy of Volcanic Wines: Salt, Grit and Power by John Szabo, Master Sommelier. View website for more information.

Visit JJ’s Wine Bar in Downtown Franklin: Of course the best way to experience California wine is to taste it. JJ’s Wine Bar offers a large selection of California wines from places such as Wycliff, Sofia, Napa Valley, North Coast, Sonoma and Russian River Valley, California.

At JJ’s, you can enjoy wine in your choice of sizes – a taste (1 oz), a half-serving (5 oz), or full-serving (8 oz), by using the wine-dispensing machines.

You can also order wines by the glass. from the menu or order a bottle from the extensive bottle list.

Visit JJ’s Wine Bar at 206 E Main St in downtown Franklin. Come by or call us at 615-942-5033. JJ’s is open 4pm – 10pm Tuesday through Thursday and 4pm – 11pm on Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday.