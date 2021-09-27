Shake Shack Closed for Repairs Following Sunday Night Kitchen Fire

The Shake Shack restaurant in Cool Springs is closed today, Sept 27, for repairs after fire damaged the kitchen last night.
The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched at 9:27 PM to the one-story building at 5027 Aspen Grove Drive. Prior to their arrival, an employee used an extinguisher on the fire, which started behind the gas-powered griddle near an electrical outlet. Firefighters confirmed that the fire was out when they arrived on scene.
Franklin Fire Investigator Engineer Brian Daugherty said the fire appeared to have been caused by arcing electrical equipment. He estimated damage at less than $5,000, which was contained to the kitchen area. He said he expects the business to reopen soon, after repairs and inspections are completed.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.