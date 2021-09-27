Shake Shack Closed for Repairs Following Sunday Night Kitchen Fire

The Shake Shack restaurant in Cool Springs is closed today, Sept 27, for repairs after fire damaged the kitchen last night.

The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched at 9:27 PM to the one-story building at 5027 Aspen Grove Drive. Prior to their arrival, an employee used an extinguisher on the fire, which started behind the gas-powered griddle near an electrical outlet. Firefighters confirmed that the fire was out when they arrived on scene.

Franklin Fire Investigator Engineer Brian Daugherty said the fire appeared to have been caused by arcing electrical equipment. He estimated damage at less than $5,000, which was contained to the kitchen area. He said he expects the business to reopen soon, after repairs and inspections are completed.