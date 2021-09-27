Today’s Top Stories: Sept 27, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
new franklin shake shack
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 27, 2021.

Radnor Lake
photo from Friends of Radnor Lake

1Radnor Lake Celebrates Opening of Three New Bridges

Radnor Lake State Natural Area and the group Friends of Radnor Lake (FORL) celebrated the construction of three new bridges on the natural area’s Lake Trail. Read More

qr code scam alert

2BBB Warns of QR Scam Code Alert

Many companies are increasing their usage of QR (quick response) codes in different ways like tracking packages, viewing restaurant menus, or downloading smartphone apps. With the rising popularity, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is seeing an escalation in QR code-related scams. Read More

Shake Shack Closed for Repairs Following Sunday Night Kitchen Fire

3Shake Shack Closed for Repairs Following Sunday Night Kitchen Fire

The Shake Shack restaurant in Cool Springs is closed today, Sept 27, for repairs after fire damaged the kitchen last night. Read More

photo by Donna Vissman

4Photos: Pilgrimage Festival 2021 

Check out photos from Day 2 Pilgrimage Festival. Read More

receiving a vaccine

5Williamson County Health Dept Offering Booster Dose of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

The Williamson County Health Department will offer booster doses of COVID vaccine to certain populations. Read More

