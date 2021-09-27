Today’s Top Stories: Sept 27, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 27, 2021.
Radnor Lake State Natural Area and the group Friends of Radnor Lake (FORL) celebrated the construction of three new bridges on the natural area's Lake Trail.
Many companies are increasing their usage of QR (quick response) codes in different ways like tracking packages, viewing restaurant menus, or downloading smartphone apps. With the rising popularity, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is seeing an escalation in QR code-related scams.
The Shake Shack restaurant in Cool Springs is closed today, Sept 27, for repairs after fire damaged the kitchen last night.
Check out photos from Day 2 Pilgrimage Festival.
The Williamson County Health Department will offer booster doses of COVID vaccine to certain populations.