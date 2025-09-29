See Highlights from the Close of Pilgrimage Festival

The second day of Pilgrimage Festival showcased a diverse lineup that spanned multiple genres, drawing thousands of music fans to the curated outdoor festival in Franklin at Harlinsdale Farm.

Opening acts Very Gently & Hippies and Cowboys set the tone for the afternoon. The Sam Grisman Project brought bluegrass to the main stage. Franklin High School percussion surprised the festival with a pop-up performance.

Grace Potter delivered one of the day’s standout performances, her powerful vocals and commanding stage presence energizing and she surprised the audience with special guest Britney Spencer. British duo The Heavy Heavy continued the momentum with their retro-soul sound, while California’s Young the Giant brought their signature indie-rock energy to thousands of singing fans. Better Than Ezra is as usual, a crowd favorite.

John Mayer closed the evening as headliner, drawing the day’s largest crowd. The Grammy-winning guitarist and songwriter performed material spanning his two-decade career. There is a Franklin connection for John Mayer, his drummer, Aaron Sterling, is from Franklin.

Take a look at our photos below.

