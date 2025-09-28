Iconic Fashion House Oscar De Le Renta to Headline Nashville Symphony Fashion Show

The Nashville Symphony announced that iconic fashion house Oscar de la Renta will headline the 21st annual Symphony Fashion Show. The 2026 Symphony Fashion Show will showcase the Fall 2026 collection for Oscar de la Renta at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on April 28, 2026.

“We are beyond excited to welcome the exquisite Oscar de la Renta collection to the 2026 Symphony Fashion Show,” said 2026 Symphony Fashion Show co-chairs Marci Houff and Laura Kimbrell. “Oscar de la Renta’s timeless designs have graced the Symphony Fashion Show runway three times before, and we are honored to once again host this incredible fashion house. We are looking forward to a beautiful night of fashion, fun and flair to raise invaluable funds for our beloved Nashville Symphony.”

“After a record-shattering 20th anniversary of the Symphony Fashion Show in 2025, we are ecstatic to welcome a fashion house as illustrious as Oscar de la Renta to headline our 21st year,” added Nashville Symphony President and CEO Alan D. Valentine. “This event plays a critical role in supporting the Nashville Symphony’s robust educational and community programs, allowing us to reach thousands of adults and children each year, and we are incredibly grateful to the Oscar de la Renta team and our dynamic co-chairs for bringing this event to life. We look forward to another banner year at the 2026 Symphony Fashion Show!”

“We are thrilled to once again partner with the Nashville Symphony and present our Fall 2026 collection in the inspiring surroundings of Schermerhorn Symphony Center,” said Oscar de la Renta CEO Alex Bolen. “We are proud to support the Symphony’s mission to uplift this community. We are grateful to Gus Mayer and the event’s leadership for their partnership, and we look forward to a memorable evening in Nashville on April 28.”

The official festivities for the 2026 Symphony Fashion Show will commence at the annual Kick-Off Party at Gus Mayer on Monday, November 10, 2025. The invitation-only event will be followed by a two-day trunk show that is open to the public at the Green Hills boutique on November 11 and 12, featuring Oscar de la Renta’s Spring 2026 collection. Gus Mayer has partnered with the Symphony Fashion Show for more than 15 years to secure participation from world-renowned fashion designers and to help produce the show.

Launched in 2006, the Symphony Fashion Show raises funds for the Nashville Symphony and its year-round educational and community programs. Past designers have included Pamella Roland, Prabal Gurung, Carolina Herrera, Brandon Maxwell, Lela Rose, and Monique Lhuillier. The 21st annual Symphony Fashion Show will be co-chaired by Marci Houff and Laura Kimbrell. Ashley Rosen will serve as executive chair, and Bruce Pittman will return as event planner.

The Symphony Fashion Show, presented by Gus Mayer, will be held April 28, 2026, at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. More details, including the emcee and featured entertainer, will be announced at a later date. For more information on Nashville Symphony, please visit nashvillesymphony.org. For more information on Oscar de la Renta, please visit oscardelarenta.com.

