6 Live Shows this Week- September 29, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Lainey Wilson
Thursday, October 2, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
This will be Lainey Wilson’s debut as a headliner at Bridgestone Arena bringing the Whirlwind Tour to Bridgestone Arena. The Grand Ole Opry member and GRAMMY winner will have special guests of Maddox Batson, and Muscadine Bloodline.
Find tickets here.
2Jon Batiste
Wednesday, October 1, 7:30 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Jon Batiste is a five-time Grammy Award-winning and Academy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and composer. Batiste released his eighth studio album, Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1), in November 2024, marking the first installment in his new solo piano series. Special guests will be Diana Silvers, and Andra Day.
Find tickets here.
3Mary Chapin Carpenter
Thursday, October 2, 7 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Mary Chapin Carpenter is teaming up with Brandy Clark for a night of music at the Ryman. Carpenter is an American singer-songwriter known for her folk-influenced country music and introspective. She rose to prominence in the 1990s with hits like “Down at the Twist and Shout” and has won five Grammy Awards throughout her career. Clark won Best Americana Performance at the 66th GRAMMY Awards and Song of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards with her acclaimed song, “Dear Insecurity,” featuring 11x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile.
Find tickets here.
4DJO
Thursday, October 2, 8 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Drive, Nashville
Djo – the musical project of actor / producer / songwriter Joe Keery is known for his work in blockbuster projects as Stranger Things and Fargo – announces his highly anticipated new album The Crux will be in Nashville this week with special guests Post Animal.
Find tickets here.
5Papa Roach
Wednesday, October 1, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Papa Roach is bringing Rise of the Roach tour to Franklin this week. Roach will be co-headling with Rise Against and special guest Underoath.
Find tickets here.
6Peach Pit
Saturday, October 4, 8 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
Peach Pit is a Canadian indie pop band formed in Vancouver, British Columbia in 2016. The band consists of singer and rhythm guitarist Neil Smith, lead guitarist Christopher Vanderkooy, bassist Peter Wilton, and drummer Mikey Pascuzzi. The band describes their sound as “chewed bubblegum pop.” Special guest will be Miya Folick.
Find tickets here.
