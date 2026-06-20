Scooter’s Coffee Launches Dirty Sodas Lineup for Summer

Scooter’s Coffee is bringing a refreshing twist to summer with a new Dirty Sodas lineup available for a limited time. The drinks combine sweet cream with unexpected flavor pairings, putting a modern spin on classic soda fountain favorites. All three flavors launched on June 18, 2026, at Scooter’s Coffee locations. More Eat & Drink News

Three Dirty Sodas Flavors to Try

The limited-time lineup features three distinct combinations built on Scooter’s Coffee’s signature sodas:

Molten Mallow Dirty Soda: Dr. Scoots with toasted marshmallow flavor, sweet cream, and mallow drizzle

Beach Bash Dirty Soda: Cola with white peach and pineapple flavors and sweet cream

Lime Oasis Dirty Soda: Mt. Mist with lime and coconut flavors and sweet cream

New Summer Menu Additions Beyond Dirty Sodas

Along with the Dirty Sodas, Scooter’s Coffee rolled out additional limited-time drinks for summer. The Cosmic Brownies Latte and Cosmic Brownies Crème Cold Brew both draw inspiration from the nostalgic Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies snack. The lineup also includes new strawberry and dragon fruit drinks under the Bombshell name, including the Bombshell Red Bull Infusion, Bombshell Frozen Lemonade, and Bombshell Matcha Latte.

How to Earn Rewards With the Scooter’s Coffee App

Customers can earn Smiles rewards with every purchase by downloading the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. Rewards can be redeemed for nearly any item on the menu. New users who make their first purchase through the app receive a free medium drink on their next visit to a Scooter’s Coffee location.

Source: Scooter’s Coffee