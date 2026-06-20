Janice Mallory Adams was many things: a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Her earthly life was perfected and fulfilled on June 17, 2026, when she found eternal peace and joy in Heaven.

Born in 1938 in Paris, Kentucky, Jan was the only daughter of Joe and Wilma Mallory and the sister of Michael “Mike” and William “Johnny” Mallory.

Jan was married to her childhood friend and sweetheart, Howard Cress. They spent many happy years traveling, building businesses, and throwing legendary Kentucky Derby parties at their home. Together, they raised their beloved daughter, Linda.

Jan spent many years modeling true selflessness through her work as a Licensed Practical Nurse in assisted living and nursing home communities in and around Waverly and Brentwood, Tennessee. To many residents and their families, she was not only a nurse but also a listening ear, a caring friend, and a shoulder to lean on. Her patience, humility, and kindness will be missed by everyone who knew her.

No one knew her character better than her family, whom Jan loved beyond measure. She adored spending time with each of them, and at family gatherings, she could be found sharing a bit of family history, ending the blessing with a hearty “…and God bless this family!”, and making sure no one left without a serving of her legendary pie or trifle. Jan was an avid reader, piano player, and back-patio gardener. She will forever inspire us to love our country, be grateful for our loved ones, and stop to appreciate an October-blue sky.

In addition to her daughter, Jan leaves behind her son-in-law, David; two grandchildren, Hannah (Alex) Cannon and Spencer (Paige) Zehring; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Ellis, and Oaklen; and her brother, Johnny. She was met at Heaven’s gates by her husband, parents, and brother, Mike.

Memorials in Jan’s name may be made to the Kelsey Zehring Children’s Foundation, 269 Woodmont Drive, Memphis, TN 38117. The mission of the Kelsey Zehring Children’s Foundation is to aid local charities and individuals who minister to the medical, social, and personal needs of children.

A private graveside service will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, TN. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.