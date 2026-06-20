Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for June 20, 2026

Scooter’s Coffee Launches Dirty Sodas Lineup for Summer

Scooter’s Coffee debuts a limited-time Dirty Sodas lineup with three new sweet cream and soda flavor combinations.

Published: June, 20, 2026 – Read Full Article

North Italia’s New Cocktails Taste Like Summer Nostalgia — S’mores, Ice Pops and More

North Italia adds nostalgia-inspired cocktails like s’mores and ice pop flavors to its summer menu starting July 3.

Published: June, 20, 2026 – Read Full Article

Aloha Summer Menu Returns to Mountain Mike’s

Mountain Mike’s Pizza brings back its tropical Aloha Summer menu featuring mango-topped pizza through Aug. 31.

Published: June, 19, 2026 – Read Full Article

Hardee’s Offers Free Biscuits for Low Gas Tanks

Hardee’s new Running on Full promotion gives drivers a free breakfast biscuit for a near-empty gas tank photo.

Published: June, 19, 2026 – Read Full Article

Taco Bell Brings Fajita Flavor to Street Chalupas, Nacho Fries

Taco Bell adds Fajita Street Chalupas and Chicken Fajita Nacho Fries to its menu for a limited time nationwide.

Published: June, 18, 2026 – Read Full Article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 17, 2026

See which Williamson County restaurants, pools and food trucks earned a perfect 100 health inspection score.

Published: June, 17, 2026 – Read Full Article

Burger Up to Close in Nashville’s 12South Neighborhood After 16 Years

Burger Up announced it will close its 12South location permanently after 16 years, with its last day Aug. 1.

Published: June, 17, 2026 – Read Full Article

Health Scores: Williamson County for June 17, 2026

Find the latest Williamson County health inspection scores for restaurants, pools and food service locations.

Published: June, 17, 2026 – Read Full Article

Chief and Honey’s is Serving Sweet Treats in Thompson’s Station

A new family-owned ice cream shop, Chief and Honey’s, has opened in Thompson’s Station’s Tollgate Village.

Published: June, 17, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dairy Queen Celebrates Summer With 50-Cent Lemonades

Dairy Queen debuts DQ Sparklers and DQ Coolers lemonade drinks, with a 50-cent deal available through June 21.

Published: June, 16, 2026 – Read Full Article

McDonald’s Fried Apple Pie Returns June 23 for a Limited Time

McDonald’s Fried Apple Pie returns nationwide June 23, timed to America’s 250th birthday celebration.

Published: June, 16, 2026 – Read Full Article

Domino’s Adds Parmesan Stuffed Crust To $9.99 Pizza Deal

Domino’s adds Parmesan Stuffed Crust to its $9.99 any pizza, any crust, any topping deal through July 26.

Published: June, 15, 2026 – Read Full Article

Noodles & Company Launches Wedding Catering with $10K Honeymoon Giveaway

Noodles & Company debuts wedding catering options and a $10,000 honeymoon giveaway for qualifying orders.

Published: June, 15, 2026 – Read Full Article

Arby’s Adds Angus Cheesesteak to Menu for Good — Plus a Free Giveaway

Arby’s makes the Angus Cheesesteak permanent and is giving away 100,000 free sandwiches starting June 17.

Published: June, 15, 2026 – Read Full Article

Crumbl’s Rotating Menu for the Week of June 15, 2026

Crumbl’s weekly rotating cookie menu for June 15-20 includes a new Root Beer Float Cookie and more flavors.

Published: June, 15, 2026 – Read Full Article

Krispy Kreme Launches Summer Seasonal Collection

Krispy Kreme’s Summer Seasonal Collection brings new doughnuts and frozen Chillers starting June 16.

Published: June, 15, 2026 – Read Full Article

Scooter’s Coffee Father’s Day Buy One, Get One Drink Deal

Scooter’s Coffee offers a buy one, get one free drink deal for Father’s Day weekend, June 19-21.

Published: June, 15, 2026 – Read Full Article

The Nation’s Largest Food Festival Is Headed to Nashville This August

FoodieLand, the nation’s largest food festival, comes to Nashville Superspeedway Aug. 28-30 with 200+ vendors.

Published: June, 14, 2026 – Read Full Article

Downtown Franklin’s Culamar Debuts New Mediterranean-Inspired Menu

Culamar in downtown Franklin unveils a new Mediterranean-inspired menu of shareable plates and craft cocktails.

Published: June, 13, 2026 – Read Full Article

For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source.