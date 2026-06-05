Scooter’s Coffee Is Offering Two Large Drinks for $9 This June

Scooter’s Coffee has a June 2026 deal worth knowing about: order two large drinks for just $9 every Monday through Thursday when you place your order through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Scooter’s Coffee Amp Your Afternoon Deal?

The “Amp Your Afternoon” promotion lets you grab two large drinks for $9 each Monday through Thursday in June 2026. The offer is redeemable once per day through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app and applies to all large drinks on the menu. It cannot be combined with other offers, and the discounted price does not include drink modifications.

Which Drinks Are Included in the $9 Deal?

Every large drink qualifies, giving you plenty of options to mix and match. Some popular choices include:

Caramelicious®

Strawberry Shortcake Latte

Honeycomb

Fudgelicious™

Red Bull Infusions (Dragon Nectar, Sunkissed Strawberry, Cherry Cove, and more)

Shakes, fruit smoothies, and sparkling sodas

Several signature lattes are also available with sugar-free flavor options. Scooter’s Coffee Red Bull Infusions offer more than 1,300 possible flavor combinations, so there’s plenty of room to customize your order.

How Do You Redeem the Scooter’s Coffee June Promotion?

Download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app and place your order through the app on any Monday through Thursday in June 2026. The deal is available once per day per guest. If you’re new to the app, you’ll also receive a free medium drink after completing your first purchase.

Where Can You Find a Scooter’s Coffee Location?

Use the Scooter’s Coffee location finder at scooterscoffee.com to find the nearest drive-thru. Scooter’s Coffee operates locations across the country, with a strong presence throughout the Midwest and expanding markets nationwide.

Source: Scooter’s Coffee